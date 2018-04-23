Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Refining & Petrochemicals News

San Mateo Midstream commissions Black River Processing expansion project in New Mexico

Published 23 April 2018

San Mateo Midstream has announced the completion and start-up of the expansion of the Black River cryogenic natural gas processing plant in Eddy County, New Mexico.

The expansion of the Black River Processing Plant adds an incremental designed inlet capacity of 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to the previously existing designed inlet capacity of 60 million cubic feet of natural gas per day for a total designed inlet capacity of 260 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The expanded Black River Processing Plant will support San Mateo’s anchor tenant, Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR), and offer processing opportunities for other producers’ development efforts in the Delaware Basin. San Mateo has also completed a natural gas liquids (“NGL”) pipeline connection at the Black River Processing Plant to the NGL pipeline owned by EPIC Y Grade Pipeline LP. This NGL connection provides several significant benefits to San Mateo’s customers as compared to trucking the NGLs out of the area. San Mateo’s customers receive (i) firm NGL takeaway out of the Delaware Basin, (ii) increased NGL recoveries, (iii) improved pricing realizations through lower transportation and fractionation (T&F) costs and (iv) increased optionality through San Mateo’s ability to operate the Black River Processing Plant in ethane recovery mode, if desired. In addition, San Mateo expects the NGL connection to lower operating costs at the Black River Processing Plant and provide operational advantages as transportation by pipeline rather than by truck reduces operational risks, such as weather-related interruptions or insufficient trucking capacity.

Matt Spicer, Vice President and General Manager of San Mateo, said, “We are excited to announce that the expansion of the Black River Processing Plant was completed both on time and on budget. The expanded Black River Processing Plant provides producers in the area takeaway and processing for their natural gas production. Along with the addition of the NGL connection, the Black River Processing Plant and associated residue gas pipeline provide producers reliable transportation for natural gas and NGLs out of the basin. As a result of the strong execution of the entire San Mateo team, we believe we have generated significant value for our stakeholders and an attractive natural gas processing option for producers in the area.”

 

Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
