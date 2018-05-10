SandRidge to use Advantage Midstream’s gas-to-liquid conversion system

Advantage Midstream has signed a long-term agreement with SandRidge Energy to deliver gas conversion services for the latter’s acreage in the North Park basin in Jackson County, Colorado.

The agreement provides for the delivery of Advantage Midstream's conversion system to process natural gas from SandRidge Energy's North Park assets under a long-term agreement.

The system will allow SandRidge to realize value for gas resources in the basin and provide other economic and environmental benefits to SandRidge. As part of the agreement, Advantage will own and operate the system and market all liquid fuels from the plant.

Advantage Midstream CEO John Stephenson said: "Advantage Midstream is pleased to utilize our unique set of tools to provide a value and net back-driven service to SandRidge Energy's assets in the North Park basin of Colorado.

"We look forward to developing a strong partnership over the course of the agreement."

Advantage Midstream is currently focused on opportunities in the Permian, Appalachia, Rockies, Bakken, Mid-Continent and other areas that have stranded or constrained natural gas production.

The company offers a variety of services, including natural gas conversion, natural gas gathering, processing, treating and compression, and other oil and gas midstream services.

Source: Company Press Release.