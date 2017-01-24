Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Santa Fe, Vermilon to form joint venture for midstream infrastructure in Delaware Basin

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 January 2017

Santa Fe Midstream and Vermilion Cliffs have announced forming a joint venture to develop crude oil, natural gas and water midstream infrastructure in the Delaware Basin in West Texas, US.

The Texas based companies’ joint venture will operate in the Reeves and Culberson counties.

According to Santa Fe founder and managing partner Amer Rathore, the joint venture will deliver superior midstream solutions for producers in the two counties.

As part of the partnership, the Forth Worth based Vermilion will provide a 20” natural gas pipeline and related facilities in Culberson County along with dedicated acreage.

On the other hand, Santa Fe will inject the additional funds for the construction of gathering pipelines along with a new 200 MMcfd cryogenic gas processing plant which will be set up in the Culberson County. The Plano based midstream firm will take over as the operator of the midstream assets as per the joint venture agreement.

Vermilion founding partner Jeff Cook said: “The Santa Fe - Vermilion midstream joint venture is well positioned to deliver exceptional service and flexibility for producers in the southern Delaware Basin. Vermilion Cliffs Partners is honored to join the fine team at Santa Fe Midstream to pursue this venture.”

Producers in the Delaware Basin will be provided natural gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering as well as produced water gathering to their disposal wells by the Santa Fe - Vermilion joint venture.

Santa Fe managing Partner and Commercial VP said: “In addition, we look forward to working with Vermilion Cliffs Partners to utilize their vast experience in both the upstream and midstream sides of the business.”

The joint venture will deliver natural gas residue to downstream interstate and intrastate pipelines catering to the Mexican, Western US and Texas markets. It will also deliver natural gas liquids for transportation as well as fractionation at Mont Belvie in Texas through pipelines.

The two partners stated that the facilities of their new joint venture will meet a critical requirement for midstream services in the fast expanding Delaware Basin’s central and southern sections.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers DNV GL - Software from DNV GL DNV GL – Software provides software and solutions to the maritime, energy and process industries. The solutions support a variety of business-critical activities, including design, engineering, risk assessment, asset integrity, optimisation, QHSE and ship management. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.