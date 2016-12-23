Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Saudi Aramco, Pertamina sign JV agreement for $5bn refinery upgrade project in Indonesia

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 December 2016

Saudi Aramco has signed an agreement with Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina to jointly own, upgrade and operate the Cilacap refinery in central Java, Indonesia with an investment of $5bn.

With the signing of joint venture development agreement (JVDA), the partners will move ahead with the next development phase of the project. The two companies signed heads of agreement (HoA) in November 2015.

Saudi Aramco president and CEO Nasser said: “Indonesia’s growth trajectory is truly remarkable with an ambitious economic agenda underscored by the government’s reforms to increase investments in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

“Through an outlay of significant capital investments and the reliable supply of competitive feedstock, today’s agreement with Pertamina enables Saudi Aramco to potentially play a bigger role in meeting the rising energy needs of one of the world’s fastest developing economies.”

The Cilacap refinery upgrade project, which is part of Pertamina’s Refinery Development Master Plan (RDMP), is intended to improve Indonesia’s energy security.

The project will increase the refinery’s capacity to 400,000 barrels per day while maximizing production of cleaner gasoline and diesel, produce higher quality base oils for the domestic market.

In addition to processing Arabian crude supplied by Saudi Aramco, the upgraded refinery will have aromatics and polypropylene production capacity of more than 600,000 tons and 160,000 tons per year, respectively.

The front end engineering design (FEED) phase of the project is planned in the second quarter 2017 while the project startup is scheduled in 2021.

Pertamina president-director and CEO Dwi Soetjipto said: “Upgrading and expansion of Cilacap Refinery will help Pertamina to enhance its downstream competitiveness with higher valuable and environmental friendly products.”

Saudi Aramco will have 55% stake in the upgraded Cilacap refinery while the remaining interest will be held by Pertamina.

Image: Officials from Saudi Aramco and Pertamina during JVDA signing ceremony. Photo: courtesy of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers PROSERNAT - Process Technologies Licensing & Modular Treatment Units Specialists PROSERNAT, subsidiary of Heurtey Petrochem and part of IFP Group Technologies, is an engineering company specialized in Process Technologies and Modular Treatment Supply for the Oil & Gas Industry. Because each project is unique and requires highly reliable and cost effective solutions, we timely deliver since over 35 years, fully guaranteed modular process equipment packages, for all kind of Oil and Gas processing applications. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.