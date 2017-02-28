Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Saudi Aramco to acquire stake in Petronas’ RAPID refinery project for $7bn

EBR Staff Writer Published 28 February 2017

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) has signed an agreement with Malaysian firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) to acquire stake in the latter’s refining and petrochemicals project in the Asian country for $7bn.

Located in the southern Malaysian state of Johor, the Petronas’ Refinery & Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project comprises a 300,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery and a petrochemical complex which will have a production capacity of 7.7 million metric tons.

Under the deal, Saudi Aramco will supply most of the crude feedstock requirement of the refinery while Petronas will provide natural gas, power and other utilities.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the completion of other associated agreements.

Saudi Aramco president and CEO Nasser said that the deal strengthens its position as the leading supplier of petroleum feedstock to Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

Scheduled to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2019, the RAPID project is being developed as part of the Petronas’ Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) development project.

Upon completion of the deal, Saudi Aramco and Petronas will have equal stakes in selected ventures and assets of the RAPID project within the PIC.

Petronas president and Group CEO Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said: “The PIC is one of the largest industrial developments in the region as well as PETRONAS’ largest downstream investment on a single site to date.”

Petronas said that construction work on the PIC is almost 60% complete and is scheduled for start-up in 2019.

The PIC is part of the $27bn Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC), which was proposed by the Johor state government to support the technology and economic development in the oil and gas downstream sector.

Image: Officials from Petronas and Saudi Aramco. Photo: courtesy of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.