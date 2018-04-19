Shell and Toyota to move ahead with development of hydrogen facility at Port of Long Beach

Equilon Enterprises, doing business as Shell Oil Products US (Shell), and Toyota have provisionally secured $8m by the California Energy Commission (CEC) to develop the first hydrogen-truck refueling station at the Port of Long Beach.

The funding, which is contingent upon the approval of the project at an upcoming CEC meeting, forms part of the CEC's Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program, which helps develop hydrogen and electric infrastructure at ports, warehousing and distribution centers in California.

Shell and Toyota expect the facility to encourage the use of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in and around Long Beach, one of the world's largest freight hubs.

Shell Hydrogen general manager Oliver Bishop said:"This station will help the hydrogen-fueled freight sector to flourish in California.

"Hydrogen offers a promising path for decarbonizing transport, particularly the heavy-duty sector where there are few alternatives to conventional fuel. Shell and Toyota will combine their expertise to deliver an effective alternative fuel for Californian freight."

If approved, Shell will build, own and operate a hydrogen station at the Toyota Logistics Services location at the Port of Long Beach, fueling Toyota's Project Portal heavy-duty fuel cell proof of concept truck and public fleets.

Toyota Motor North America Advanced Technology Vehicles director Craig Scott said: “We greatly appreciate the CEC for recognizing the importance of this breakthrough project at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

"Toyota continues to demonstrate that fuel cells are one of the most innovative and sustainable technologies for light and heavy-duty vehicle electrification. This initiative with Shell further strengthens our combined commitment to hydrogen as a viable transport fuel and complements our retail station project in Northern California."

Shell will source its hydrogen from Toyota's adjacent Tri-Gen facility, which produces hydrogen from 100% renewable biogas.

Source: Company Press Release