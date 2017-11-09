Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Shell begins main construction of new petrochemicals complex in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 November 2017

Royal Dutch Shell’s subsidiary Shell Chemical Appalachia has started the main construction phase of its new petrochemicals complex in Potter Township in the US state of Pennsylvania.

The petrochemicals complex is expected to have an annual production of 1.6 million tons of polyethylene through the processing of low-cost ethane procured from shale gas producers in the Marcellus and Utica basins.

Commercial production from the complex is anticipated to start early next decade.

Shell says that it will now move ahead with the construction of four processing units that include an ethane cracker and three polyethylene units.

The ethane cracker which is designed to have nearly average capacity of 3.3 billion pounds of ethylene per year will be the largest part of the petrochemicals complex with over 200 major components and 153km of pipe.

The three polyethylene units have been designed to have a combined production capacity of about 3.5 billion pounds per year.

A 274m long cooling tower, a water treatment plant, rail and truck loading facilities, a laboratory and an office building will also be constructed by Shell at the site.

The petrochemicals complex will also house a 250MW natural gas-fired power plant, which will generate the electricity and steam needed for its operations. Nearly a third of the generated power will be supplied to the local electricity grid as well.

According to Shell, the project, which is being built on the banks of the Ohio River in Pittsburgh, will create 6,000 construction-related jobs and about 600 permanent roles once it is completed.

Shell says that the early works program carried out to make the site ready for the main construction to begin has been an important project. It involved relocating a state highway, constructing bridges, improving available interchanges, repositioning a rail line, and making foundations ready for the new petrochemicals complex.

Shell global chemicals business executive vice president Graham van't Hoff said: “The preparation phase went well and our focus is now on ensuring first-class construction.

“Shell's commercial, engineering and manufacturing expertise will help make this project a great success.”

A final investment decision for the project was taken by Shell in June 2016.

Image: An under-constructed Shell's Petrochemical complex in Potter Township. Photo: courtesy of Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bea Technologies SpA - Filtration Technology For over thirty years BEA has been manufacturing and commercialising a wide range of highly innovative technical products for the filtration of liquids and compressed gases. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.