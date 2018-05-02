Shell, CNOOC commission new ethylene cracker at Nanhai refinery in China

Royal Dutch Shell and its joint venture partner China National Offshore Oil (CNOOC) have started production at the second ethylene cracker at their $4.1bn Nanhai petrochemicals complex in China.

The new ethylene cracker will double the ethylene capacity of the complex by adding around 1.2 million tonnes per annum to manufacture high-value petrochemical products. Shell said that the new cracker benefits from a deep integration with nearby CNOOC refineries.

According to Shell, the new facility will also comprise a styrene monomer and propylene oxide (SMPO) plant. This plant is anticipated to become the largest in China once it enters into operations.

Shell, which is represented by its subsidiary Shell Nanhai in the joint venture, said that several linked derivative units have also commenced operations.

The remaining units at the petrochemicals complex located in Huizhou, Guangdong Province are expected to begin operations progressively during the coming few weeks, said Shell.

The new units at the Nanhai petrochemicals complex were built by CNOOC, and are owned and operated by the CNOOC and Shell Petrochemical Company (CSPC) joint venture.

Royal Dutch Shell global Chemicals business executive vice president Graham van’t Hoff said: “The start-up of the new ethylene cracker and derivatives units is a significant milestone for Shell.

“I would like to thank our partner CNOOC for its excellent project delivery. As the largest single-site ethylene complex in China, CSPC is key to Shell Chemicals’ growth ambitions.”

Commissioned in early 2006, the phase 1 of the Nanhai petrochemicals complex started with 11 plants built by a consortium led by Bechtel.

The new ethylene cracker is part of the CSPC Phase 2 project, which will use Shell’s OMEGA, SMPO and polyols technologies for the production of ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, propylene oxide and polyols. The phase 2 complex will also use the company’s advanced technologies for producing polyolefins, phenol and oxo-alcohols.

CNOOC oil & petrochemicals chairman and president He Zhongwen said: “The expansion project demonstrates great synergies between CNOOC’s engineering, construction and management capabilities, and Shell’s advanced technologies in chemicals.”