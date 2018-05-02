Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Shell, CNOOC commission new ethylene cracker at Nanhai refinery in China

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 May 2018

Royal Dutch Shell and its joint venture partner China National Offshore Oil (CNOOC) have started production at the second ethylene cracker at their $4.1bn Nanhai petrochemicals complex in China.

The new ethylene cracker will double the ethylene capacity of the complex by adding around 1.2 million tonnes per annum to manufacture high-value petrochemical products. Shell said that the new cracker benefits from a deep integration with nearby CNOOC refineries.

According to Shell, the new facility will also comprise a styrene monomer and propylene oxide (SMPO) plant. This plant is anticipated to become the largest in China once it enters into operations.

Shell, which is represented by its subsidiary Shell Nanhai in the joint venture, said that several linked derivative units have also commenced operations.

The remaining units at the petrochemicals complex located in Huizhou, Guangdong Province are expected to begin operations progressively during the coming few weeks, said Shell.

The new units at the Nanhai petrochemicals complex were built by CNOOC, and are owned and operated by the CNOOC and Shell Petrochemical Company (CSPC) joint venture.

Royal Dutch Shell global Chemicals business executive vice president Graham van’t Hoff said: “The start-up of the new ethylene cracker and derivatives units is a significant milestone for Shell.

“I would like to thank our partner CNOOC for its excellent project delivery. As the largest single-site ethylene complex in China, CSPC is key to Shell Chemicals’ growth ambitions.”

Commissioned in early 2006, the phase 1 of the Nanhai petrochemicals complex started with 11 plants built by a consortium led by Bechtel.

The new ethylene cracker is part of the CSPC Phase 2 project, which will use Shell’s OMEGA, SMPO and polyols technologies for the production of ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, propylene oxide and polyols. The phase 2 complex will also use the company’s advanced technologies for producing polyolefins, phenol and oxo-alcohols.

CNOOC oil & petrochemicals chairman and president He Zhongwen said: “The expansion project demonstrates great synergies between CNOOC’s engineering, construction and management capabilities, and Shell’s advanced technologies in chemicals.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.