Refining & Petrochemicals News

Sibur to receive ethane fraction supplies from Amur gas processing plant in Russia

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 February 2018

Gazprom and Russian gas processing and petrochemicals company Sibur have signed a preliminary contract whereby the latter will receive ethane fraction produced from the $12.7bn Amur gas processing plant (GPP).

As per the contract, Gazprom will supply future product supplies from Amur GPP to Sibur’s planned Amur Gas Chemical Complex (GCC).

Sibur management board chairman Dmitry Konov said: “This agreement is an important step in developing the Amur GCC project and unleashing the potential of the gas processing and gas chemical sector in the Russian Far East.”

The contract covers guaranteed supply of ethane fraction of about 2 million tons per year, under the formula pricing arrangement.

Sibur said in a statement: “Entering the preliminary agreement makes SIBUR well poised to design production capacity of optimal size and start the FEED process.”

Sibur’s GCC is planned to be technologically connected to the GPP, which is currently under construction in the Svobodnensky District of the Amur Region.

The Amur GCC will be equipped to process ethane, extract monomers, and subsequently produce polyethylene grades in the amount of about 1.5 million tons per year.

With a processing capacity of 42 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year, the Gazprom’s Amur GPP will be capable of extracting ethane, propane, butane, pentane-hexane fraction and helium from natural gas and process it for shipment to China.

Expected to be largest gas processing plant in Russia and one of the biggest in the world, the Amur GPP will feature six production lines, each with an annual capacity of 7bcm.

Two of the process lines are scheduled to be commissioned in 2021 followed by the launch of other four consecutively before the end of 2024. The GPP is expected to reach its design capacity by 2025.

Sibur and Gazprom signed the preliminary agreement during the 17th Sochi 2018 International Investment Forum.

Image: Officials from Sibur and Gazprom during preliminary agreement signing ceremony. Photo: courtesy of Sibur.

Refining & Petrochemicals News

