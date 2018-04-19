Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Refining & Petrochemicals News

SNC-Lavalin bags Wasit Gas Plant installation contract from Saudi Aramco

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 April 2018

Saudi Aramco has awarded a contract to Canada-based SNC-Lavalin to install additional facilities for Wasit gas processing facility in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Under the contract, SNC-Lavalin will construct the Arabiah Condensate Handling Facility and Sour Water Disposal Unit Project at the Wasit Gas Plant in Saudi Arabia.

The work includes installation of process equipment as well as related civil and structural, piping, electrical and instrumentation and control systems.

SNC-Lavalin has already commenced work with completion scheduled in late 2019.

SNC-Lavalin Oil & Gas president Christian Brown said: “SNC-Lavalin has an impressive track record of successful project delivery during our 40-years of working with Saudi Aramco and we are pleased to continue our long-term relationship on another important project.

“Not only does this contract further demonstrate our industry-recognized onshore construction solutions, it also emphasizes our commitment to supporting Saudi Aramco’s IKTVA localization program to increase the employment and skills development of local Saudi talent.”

Located north of Jubail Industrial City, the Wasit gas plant has increased the country’s gas processing capacity by 20%.

The plant is equipped to process 2.5 billion standard cubic feet per day (Bscfd) of nonassociated gas. The resulting 1.7 Bscfd of clean sales gas, or methane, will be supplied to Master Gas System (MGS). The plant also produces 4,800 metric tons per day of molten sulfur.

In turn, the MGS supplies natural gas to electrical power and desalination plants which provide power and water required for the Kingdom’s industrial and domestic needs.

Additionally, WGP also has a capacity to process 250,000 barrels per day of gas to produce feedstock such as ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline for the petrochemical industrial sector.

The gas plant, which is expected to be an enabler to the country’s Vision 2030 economic roadmap, will receive the nonassociated gas from Hasbah and the Arabiyah fields.

