Refining & Petrochemicals News

SNC-Lavalin to supply two gas cracking furnaces to NOVA Chemicals

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 March 2018

SNC-Lavalin, in consortium with TechnipFMC, has secured a engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to supply NOVA Chemicals with two gas cracking furnaces.

This award supports the recently announced third phase of the conversion and expansion of NOVA Chemicals’ Corunna cracker, which is expected to increase the unit’s current ethylene capacity by more than 50% and is linked to the construction of a new polyethylene facility being developed by NOVA Chemicals. Prior to this EPC award, TechnipFMC provided the associated process technology under a separate licensing agreement with NOVA Chemicals; both TechnipFMC and SNC-Lavalin supported NOVA Chemicals in the front-end engineering (EDS / FEED) development for the gas cracking furnaces.

Under the agreement, TechnipFMC will have primary responsibility for the detailed engineering and procurement aspects of the work, while SNC-Lavalin will be responsible for the modular fabrication, erection, construction and pre-commissioning of the work. 

“We are pleased to be awarded this project which will expand our ongoing and successful working relationship with NOVA Chemicals,” said Kevin Dell, Senior Vice President, Oil & Gas Canada, SNC-Lavalin. “Our downstream capabilities are well regarded in Canada and this segment of the market is seeing growing demand; this award reinforces our reputation for delivering gas cracking furnaces within Canada.”



Source: Company Press Release

Refining & Petrochemicals News

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






