Socar Turkey to deploy BP’s PTA technology for new Turkish refinery

Turkish oil and natural gas company Socar Turkey Enerji has signed a licensing agreement with BP to use the latter’s purified terephthalic acid (PTA) technology for a new refinery.

Socar Turkey intends to deploy the technology in its new 900,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) unit at Aliaga, Turkey, expected to come on stream by 2023 once the final investment decision is taken.

BP Petrochemicals chief operating officer Rita Griffin said: “BP is committed to providing products and solutions to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint.

“We are proud to build on BP’s long-standing relationship with SOCAR Turkey to license and deploy this technology into their facility in Turkey. This is a testimony to the advantages of BP’s technology.”

Socar Turkey chief operating officer Emil Eminov said: “This investment is highly strategic for us, fulfilling our intent to create a value chain by integrating our newly-announced aromatics complex adjacent to the STAR refinery and PETKIM plant in Aliaga with the most competitive PTA technology.

“This will create the most competitive asset in Turkey and the Middle East and will serve the high demand for PTA in Turkey and surrounding regions.”

BP Petrochemicals’ PTA technology has significantly lower capital and operating costs when compared with other PTA technologies.

The technology is more energy efficient, uses less water and produces less solid waste than similar technologies on the market.

BP Petrochemicals continues to invest in proprietary PTA technology to maintain its position as a market leader and technology of choice. New innovations are available to licensees.

Source: Company Press Release