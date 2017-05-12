Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Total opens revamped Carling petrochemical complex in France

Published 12 May 2017

Total has opened its revamped Carling – Saint-Avold petrochemical complex in eastern France after three years of transformation works.

In September 2013, Total announced that it would adapt the Carling site, investing close to €200 million to upgrade existing facilities and build new, higher value-added units to improve the site’s competitiveness. The Carling - Saint-Avold complex has been turned into a leading polymer production site in Europe. 

“Announced in 2013, the Carling upgrade project has been successfully completed” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total.

“The complex has transitioned from a site producing commodities facing intense competition to a high value site aligned with market demand. In 2013, the Group pledged to an ambitious adaptation plan for Carling, thereby securing the future of all those concerned. I would like to thank the teams that made this model evolution possible. I am proud to say that Total has fulfilled its pledge.”

The adaptation of the Carling - Saint-Avold complex did not involve layoffs or compulsory staff transfers. Each employee was offered a personalized plan, such as transfers to other positions within the Group, retirement or assistance to create their own businesses. 

The Carling - Saint-Avold Complex Today

A top-tier polymers site in Europe: Polystyrene production capacity was increased to make it Total’s leading site in Europe; the polyethylene unit was upgraded to deliver advanced plastics (e.g. health care market); and a unit was built to manufacture polypropylene compounds to meet automotive market demand for innovative and lighter plastics to replace steel and thereby make vehicles more fuel-efficient. 

Total’s European center for hydrocarbon resins: The site now houses Cray Valley Europe headquarters and R&D center, and it also serves as a logistics hub; a new unit was built producing high valued-added RICON and KRASOL resins offering exceptional adhesion, longevity and damping properties; and finally, upgrade works were performed on a unit producing premium odorless, transparent CLEARTACK resins. 

To meet its commitments to customers, Total invested in logistics to ensure the delivery of ethylene and propylene after the steam cracker was shut down in October 2015. 

To support local stakeholders, the Group signed four agreements with the French authorities. Total Développement Régional provided support to partner companies impacted by the changes at the site. Total and other companies with activities at the complex together created the Chemesis association to improve competitiveness by sharing services and utilities and to enhance the complex’s ability to attract new businesses. 



Source: Company Press Release

