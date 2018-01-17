Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

USA Compression to acquire ETP’s compression business for $1.8bn

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 January 2018

US-based natural gas compression services provider USA Compression Partners (USAC) has agreed to acquire Energy Transfer Partners's (ETP) compression business in a deal worth $1.8bn.

Under the terms of the deal, Energy Transfer Partners will sell its subsidiaries CDM Resource Management and CDM Environmental & Technical Services to USA Compression Partners.

CDM currently owns and operates approximately 1.6 million horsepower of natural gas compression. It also provides a full range of gas treating and emissions testing services. It also offers a full range of gas treating and emissions testing services, as part of its overall service offerings.

USA Compression said that the acquisition strengthens its balance sheet and distribution coverage levels as well as expands its geographic reach into active basins, including Eagle Ford Shale, Gulf Coast, Rockies and Permian Basin.

USAC President and CEO Eric Long said: “USAC’s acquisition of CDM is a logical combination of two leading compression service providers – each with nearly two decades of delivering exemplary levels of customer service.

"Operating in different areas of geographic focus with nominal overlap, CDM brings to USAC a complementary and standardized fleet of large horsepower, infrastructure-oriented equipment, a customer-focused operating philosophy and a strong employee base consistent with those of USAC’s."

Additionally, Energy Transfer Equity (ETE), which owns 100% of the incentive distribution rights (IDRs) of ETP, will acquire the ownership interests in the general partner of USAC and approximately 12.5 million USAC common units in exchange for $250m in cash.

Scheduled to be completed during the first half of 2018, the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

For the transaction, USAC has received, subject to customary closing conditions, committed financing for the $1.225bn cash consideration payable to ETP.

Image: USA Compression intends to strengthen its business with the acquaition of CDM. Photo: courtesy of adamr/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Road Tankers
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.