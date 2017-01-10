Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Weir Specialty Pumps shows how innovation leads to success with the new Roto-Jet® RO-FT API 610 pump

Published 10 January 2017

In this era of risk and instability, engineering businesses need to adapt and innovate with new techniques and sustainable ways to stay ahead of the competition and provide their customers with reliable products, solutions, and services

In 2011, a dedicated group of engineers at Weir Specialty Pumps (WSP), based in Salt Lake City and part of Weir Group’s Flow Control division, recognised an opportunity to provide a pumping solution to a problem faced by customers in one of their served markets. Due to a major competitor experiencing issues during very demanding operations, WSP believed it was the perfect opportunity to launch a competitive product to the market.

Kelly Wardell, Design Engineer; Bryce Neilson, R&D Engineering Manager; Jim Northrup, Designer

Their goal was to create a reliable, robust, and easy to maintain pump for the midstream and downstream refining, petrochemical, and chemical processing industries.  Their previous product offering could not compete in light hydrocarbon and the Roto-Jet brand needed a pump in its portfolio that could provide the downstream oil and gas market with a profitable, consistent, and long-term growth.

Nevertheless, this lack of experience in this market did not hinder the entrepreneurial and proven pumping specialists. Pushing their knowledge and experience beyond the traditional pumping capabilities and rethinking their strategy, the team delved into this unknown territory by using experimentation to develop and test a new product while leveraging their core competency in pitot tube technology.

This innovative approach and investment in research and development resulted in the new Roto-Jet® RO-FT API 610 pump, which was launched a few months ago to a very positive industry reception. WSP is conducting ambitious training sessions to build a strong and confident sales team so they can discuss the product with high level decision-makers, operators and engineers. They are primed to exploit this niche low-flow, high-head market upon recovery of the downstream market.

The future also presents a challenge. The oil industry is facing a complicated situation due to the low price of oil and companies do not want to risk a huge investment. However, the positive response WSP with the RO-FT is indicative of the need for equipment to offer the maximum Mean Time Between Failure which equates to outstanding lifetime maintenance costs. The goal is to show customers that this product can help them obtain extraordinary benefits.

Over the past century and a half, Weir has excelled at learning how to offer new and innovative engineering solutions, helping shape the industrial revolution. The development of the new Roto-Jet® RO-FT API 610 pump is just one example of Weir stepping forward to meet the challenge of an uncertain market environment.

 



Source: Company Press Release

