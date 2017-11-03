Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Wison Engineering wins EPC contract of MTO And Butadiene Plant

Published 03 November 2017

Wison Engineering’s non-wholly owned affiliated company Wison Engineering (China) has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract of a 600kt/a methanol-to-olefins (MTO) plant and a 100kt/a butadiene plant by Nanjing Chengzhi Yongqing Energy Technology.

Prior to entering the EPC Contract, Wison Engineering obtained the engineering contract for the Projects and the technology licensing and process design package contracts in respect of the olefin separation unit of the MTO plant and the butadiene plant. The Projects is scheduled to be delivered on December 30, 2018.

The 600kt/a MTO plant will utilize an integrated solution that takes advantage of Honeywell UOP's advanced process technologies and Wison Engineering's high recovery olefin separation technology. "Pre-cutting + Oil Absorption" technology is the core of Wison Engineering MTO olefin separation technology, and this is the 11th time for this technology to have an industrial application. The 100kt/a butadiene plant will fully utilize the Wison Engineering's proprietary technology of "Oxidative Dehydrogenation of Butene to Butadiene (ODH)", which is the second time this technology has had an industrial application.

Zhou Hongliang, Senior Vice President of Wison Engineering, said: "We are very grateful for Nanjing Chengzhi's trust and support, leading the Projects to become milestones for Wison Engineering. It is always our goal to help our clientsto upgrade its industry, to reduce energy consumption effectively and to achieve sustainable development. Wison Engineering will take advantage of its advanced technology and its EPC capability and strive to achieve the early delivery of the Projects!"

Hua Bangsong, Chairman of Wison Group, congratulated Wison Engineering on this EPC contract and hoped that Wison Engineering would continue to strengthen its technological development, to improve its competitiveness with core technology, to create more value for its clients, and to make a contribution to China's economic development.



Source: Company Press Release

