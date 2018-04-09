Wood wins FEED contract for Statoil’s Mongstad refinery in Norway

Wood has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for Statoil’s Mongstad refinery near Bergen, Norway.

As per the contract, which has been awarded under an existing framework agreement, Wood will be responsible for the design, engineering and analysis for modifications to reduce sulphur content in gasoline produced at the refinery.

Wood Europe, Africa, Asia & Australia Asset Solutions business CEO Dave Stewart said: “This new contract also supports Wood’s strategic focus on expanding our footprint in the onshore market in Norway and across Europe, providing engineering and technology for the refining process.”

Additionally, Wood’s in-country engineering teams, by leveraging the company’s experience in the onshore process market, will be responsible for a design to upgrade the refinery’s naphtha hydrotreating and storage systems to meet new fuel specifications on the sulphur content of gasoline.

The Statoil’s Mongstad production facility involves an oil refinery, an NGL processing plant (Vestprosess), a crude oil terminal, a cogeneration plant and the technology centre for CO2 capture from flue gases.

With a production capacity of almost 12 million tons of crude oil per year, the refinery is one of the two largest refineries in Norway, according to Statoil's website.

The Mongstad refinery’s half of the production output is exported as it far exceeds total operating consumption in Norway. It also produces petroleum coke, which is used for anodes in the aluminum industry.

The first part of the refinery at Mongstad in Nord-Hordaland started operations in 1975.

In 2015, Statoil signed a six-year main contractor framework agreement worth approximately $400m with Wood to deliver maintenance and modification services to its installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

With operations in more than 60 countries and employing around 55,000 people, Wood is involved in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets.