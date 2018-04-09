Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Refining & Petrochemicals
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Wood wins FEED contract for Statoil’s Mongstad refinery in Norway

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 April 2018

Wood has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for Statoil’s Mongstad refinery near Bergen, Norway.

As per the contract, which has been awarded under an existing framework agreement, Wood will be responsible for the design, engineering and analysis for modifications to reduce sulphur content in gasoline produced at the refinery.

Wood Europe, Africa, Asia & Australia Asset Solutions business CEO Dave Stewart said: “This new contract also supports Wood’s strategic focus on expanding our footprint in the onshore market in Norway and across Europe, providing engineering and technology for the refining process.”

Additionally, Wood’s in-country engineering teams, by leveraging the company’s experience in the onshore process market, will be responsible for a design to upgrade the refinery’s naphtha hydrotreating and storage systems to meet new fuel specifications on the sulphur content of gasoline.

The Statoil’s Mongstad production facility involves an oil refinery, an NGL processing plant (Vestprosess), a crude oil terminal, a cogeneration plant and the technology centre for CO2 capture from flue gases.

With a production capacity of almost 12 million tons of crude oil per year, the refinery is one of the two largest refineries in Norway, according to Statoil's website.

The Mongstad refinery’s half of the production output is exported as it far exceeds total operating consumption in Norway. It also produces petroleum coke, which is used for anodes in the aluminum industry.

The first part of the refinery at Mongstad in Nord-Hordaland started operations in 1975. 

In 2015, Statoil signed a six-year main contractor framework agreement worth approximately $400m with Wood to deliver maintenance and modification services to its installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

With operations in more than 60 countries and employing around 55,000 people, Wood is involved in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Refining & Petrochemicals News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Refining & Petrochemicals Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.