XOS launches sulfur and chlorine analyzer for petroleum refineries

XOS announced the worldwide release of Sindie +Cl, a sulfur and chlorine analyzer that delivers two critical measurements with one push of a button and zero hassle.

It is the ideal solution for refineries and independent labs to certify sulfur levels in finished products and assess chlorine for corrosion mitigation.

Kyle Kuwitzky, Product Manager for XOS, believes this will be a game-changer for refineries and independent labs. "Existing instruments do not offer an easy transition between sulfur and chlorine analysis. With Sindie +Cl, you can measure both elements using ASTM approved methods simultaneously, with one push of a button. And samples are measured directly, which means it can analyze the heaviest of hydrocarbons like crude or vacuum gas oil, without the hassles of consumable gasses, boats, injectors, furnaces, or changing detectors."

With the high volatility in crude prices leading to uncertainty in budgets, refiners are seeking innovative ways to respond to the industry's dynamic landscape. Refineries are facing many new challenges, including complying with new regulations, protecting against chlorine-induced corrosion, and the costs associated with both. Globally, adoption of regulations like Euro VI and Tier 3 continue to lower the required sulfur level in automotive fuels. In addition, refinery corrosion is a critical and very expensive problem. With these changes come challenges, and it is more important than ever to seek out the most precise and reliable solution to produce the best data. XOS' solution is Sindie +Cl.

Source: Company Press Release