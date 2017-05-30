Yokogawa to supply analyzer package solution for petrochemical complex in Oman

Yokogawa Electric Korea has secured a contract to provide an analyzer package solution for the petrochemical complex in Oman.

The solution will be delivered for the Liwa Plastics Industries Complex (LPIC) that is being developed for Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic).

LPIC, which is being constructed in Sohar located on Oman's northern coast, will be supplied with package order that includes 15 analyzer houses and associated analysis systems comprising of process analyzers and sampling instruments.

LPIC is a steam cracker project, which is designed to process light ends produced in Orpic’s Suhar Refinery and its Aromatics plant.

It will also be used to optimize natural gas Llquids (NGLs) extracted from currently available natural gas supplies.

Yokogawa has received an order from a client, which is a joint venture (JV) of US-based Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I) and Taiwanese engineering firm CTCI).

The JV secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) to develop 800,000 ton per annum naphtha cracker and related utility facilities at this complex.

The analysis systems for this steam cracker and its off-site utility facilities will take the support of Yokogawa GC8000 process gas chromatographs to separate mixed gases and volatile liquids into their respective components and measure their concentrations.

Yokogawa will supply 75 GC8000 units, as well as takes the responsibility for analyzer house fabrication, system integration and site commissioning services.

Yokogawa Electric International will monitor the engineering, delivery, and commissioning of solutions, while Yokogawa Europe Solutions will offer project execution support.

The analyzer houses are expected to be supplied by the third quarter of 2018. The new petrochemical complex will be operational in the first quarter of 2018.

Image: Yokogawa GC8000 process gas chromatograph. Photo: courtesy of Yokogawa Electric Corporation.